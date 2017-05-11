Suspect kills three, including Yell Co. Sheriff's deputy

YELL COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) – A Yell County Sheriff’s deputy and two other people are dead after a shooting incident Thursday morning.

Around 7:00 a.m., 46-year-old Lieutenant Kevin C. Mainhart initiated a traffic stop at the junction of State Highway 27 and Slo Fork Road. During the traffic stop, Lt. Mainhart was shot and later died from his injuries. He was en route to a disturbance call on the 12000 block of Gum Springs Road.

Police were dispatched to the address at Gum Springs where they found two female bodies outside the home. Police have not released their names at this time, as they work to inform the families.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old James Michael Bowden. Bowden is now in custody and being held at the Conway County jail. According to Bill Sadler with the Arkansas State Police, the situation developed into a “tactical operation,” as Bowden held at least one hostage.

Kevin Mainhart

Authorities used negotiators to try and make contact with him inside the home. Mr. Sadler confirmed that Bowden released a female hostage about 30 minutes into the negotiation.

Lt. Mainhart had served the citizens of Yell County as a law enforcement officer for five years and previously retired from the West Memphis Police Department following a career of more than twenty years.

CORRECTION: This article originally contained information about a different James Bowden. We have removed the information.

