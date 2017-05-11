Suspect kills three, including Yell Co. Sheriff's deputy, days after court-ordered treatment

YELL COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) – A Yell County Sheriff’s deputy and two other people are dead after a shooting incident Thursday morning.

Around 7:00 a.m., 46-year-old Lieutenant Kevin C. Mainhart initiated a traffic stop at the junction of State Highway 27 and Slo Fork Road. During the traffic stop, Lt. Mainhart was shot and later died from his injuries. He was en route to a disturbance call on the 12000 block of Gum Springs Road.

Police were dispatched to the address at Gum Springs where they found two female bodies outside the home. Police have not released their names at this time, as they work to inform the families.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old James Michael Bowden. Bowden is now in custody and being held at the Conway County jail. According to Bill Sadler with the Arkansas State Police, the situation developed into a “tactical operation,” as Bowden held at least one hostage.

Kevin Mainhart

Authorities used negotiators to try and make contact with him inside the home. Mr. Sadler confirmed that Bowden released a female hostage about 30 minutes into the negotiation.

Lt. Mainhart had served the citizens of Yell County as a law enforcement officer for five years and previously retired from the West Memphis Police Department following a career of more than twenty years.

Court documents show that Bowden has long been addicted to alcohol and other drugs. Last month, Bowden’s mother petitioned the Yell County Circuit Court to admit Bowden involuntary for abuse treatment. In the petition, she claimed that he has used methamphetamine “since the eighth grade” and that his behavior had gotten “so far out of control” that she couldn’t handle it any longer.

She told his brother that if he still had any of his guns, he would have “blown his head off.” The petition also claimed that he has regular aggressive episodes and “smashes things in the yard and catches things on fire.”

The court, citing “clear and convincing evidence” that Bowden is “homicidal, suicidal, or gravely injured,” involuntarily admitted him to treatment for a period “to not exceed” 21 days. If he remained at the facility for the maximum time period, he would have been released within the past week.

