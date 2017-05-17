Suspect in assault of female Port Arthur Police Officer captured

PORT ARTHUR - UPDATE: A City of Port Arthur spokesperson has confirmed that a suspect in the assault an officer Tuesday night has been taken into custody.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: A female Port Arthur Police Officer was assaulted by a domestic violence suspect Tuesday evening.

According to a news release issued by the Port Arthur Police Department, it happened around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of Waverly Circle. The officer was in the process of arresting a suspect, identified by police as John Johnson Jr, when he began repeatedly punching the officer. The officer used her Taser on the suspect, but he was able to escape.

A K-9 was used to search the area, but Johnson was not found. The officer who was injured drove herself to the hospital to be checked out by emergency personnel.

The incident remains under investigation.

