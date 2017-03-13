Suspect identified in Buna double stabbing

BUNA - Jasper County deputies arrested 30 year-old Matthew Caleb Dabill of Vidor in connection with a double stabbing in Buna on Sunday.

According to Lieutenant Matt Ortego, the stabbing happened at a home on Sunday off of FM 1004 in Buna at 4:30 a.m.

Lt. Ortego said a gathering was taking place at the home. He explains Dabill and his fiance Syndi Renee Kirkendall drove up to the home and then Dabill passed out in his vehicle.

According to Ortego, two people who were at the gathering, James Ray Honea, 26, of Evadale and Houston Norman, 27, of Buna approached the suspect and asked him to leave.

After that, Ortego said the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed both Honea and Buna. Lieutenant Ortego said the suspect ran to a home nearby and the resident called the cops. He also adds the suspect was under the influence when he was arrested.

Both victims were taken to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. Honea is listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit while Norman was treated and later released.

12news spoke to Kirkendall who explains Dabill stabbed two of the men out of self-defense. She said she and her husband went to sleep in their car and were attacked by Honea and Norman.

Lt. Ortego said Dabill is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond is set at $50,000.

