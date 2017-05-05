Suspect fires gunshot at Jasper County deputy

JASPER - Jasper County deputies launched a manhunt Friday night in search of a man believed to have fired at least one gunshot at a deputy.

Sheriff Mitchell Newman says a man identified as 35-year-old Kevin Boatman was the man being sought in connection with the incident. The search area was off FM 2800 and Vernal Street.

Newman says a deputy pulled up to the scene of a one-vehicle crash just before the shooting started. It is believed Boatman had crashed into a tree off FM 2800. The deputy was not injured, and did not return the gunfire. The Sheriff says Newman has had previous run-ins with Jasper County law enforcement.

Boatman is described as a white male, about 5'11" and weighing 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Stay with 12newsnow.com for updates on the incident.

© 2017 KBMT-TV