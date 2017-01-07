Suspect charged in airport shooting, could face death penalty

Esteban Santiago

Federal prosecutors late Saturday filed charges against a man accused of going on a shooting rampage at a Florida airport that killed five people. The charges could bring the death penalty if he is convicted.

The Miami U.S. attorney's office accused Esteban Santiago of an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death. He was also charged with two firearms offenses.

Earlier Saturday, the FBI said Santiago flew to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport specifically to carry out the attack, but his motive remains unclear.

Federal authorities, who concluded their interview with Santiago, early Saturday, said they have not ruled out terrorism in the attack at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday but believe he acted alone.

"Indications are that he came here to carry out this horrific act," said George Piro, special agent in charge of the Miami office. "We have not identified any triggers that would've caused this attack." He also said it was unclear why the shooter would have picked the Florida airport for the rampage.

What happened?

The melee erupted around 1 p.m. ET, when a man opened fire in a baggage claim area in Terminal 2. Witnesses described him as slender, 5-foot-7 and wearing a blue T-shirt. He did not say a word as he emptied several magazines of bullets, the witnesses said. He then dropped to the floor, spread-eagled, and awaited arrest.

Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca said the gun came from the killer's checked bag. After retrieving the bag, he went to the bathroom, loaded the firearm and started shooting, LaMarca tweeted.

George Piro, FBI special agent in charge of the agency's Miami division, said authorities have interviewed 175 witnesses and collected photos, video and other physical evidence.

This is a fluid situation.

5 dead. 8 initially injured. 37 others injured after incident. All injured taken to BHMC & Memorial Regional.







207 207 likes

Who is the suspect?

Esteban Santiago, 26, a former military veteran, has been identified as the suspect by law enforcement authorities. They say he appears to have acted alone.

Santiago was taken into custody without incident by a Broward County sheriff's deputy. He was booked at a Broward County jail on a murder charge.

"Indications are that he came here to carry out this horrific attack. We have not identified any triggers that would've caused this attack," Piro said. "We are continuing to look at the terrorism angle as a potential motivation."

Born in New Jersey, Santiago served in both the Puerto Rico National Guard and the Alaska Army National Guard, according to Lt. Col. Candis A. Olmstead, director of public affairs for the Alaska National Guard.

Santiago arrived in Fort Lauderdale early Friday aboard a Delta flight that originated Thursday.

In November, Santiago appeared unannounced in the FBI offices in Anchorage, complaining that the Islamic State had gained control of his mind and was urging him to fight on its behalf.

The FBI conducted a background check, learning of his military record, which included service in Iraq, but found no connection to terror groups. Determining that the man apparently needed psychiatric care, the FBI alerted local law enforcement and turned him over to their custody for a medical referral. It is not clear whether Santiago received treatment following that incident.

