Sunday morning shooting leaves one dead in Beaumont's north end

BEAUMONT - One person is dead and another is being questioned by police following a Sunday-morning shooting in Beaumont.

Beaumont Police Department Spokesperson Officer Carol Riley told 12News the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Brace Street in the city’s north end. She said officers are early in the investigation and there have not yet been any arrests. She confirmed that there is not an active manhunt at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

