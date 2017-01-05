Sulphur police searching for missing elderly Mississippi man

Clifton Allie Nathaniel Lowe, 75, of Jones County, Mississippi

SULPHUR, LA - Louisiana and Mississippi police are seeking the public's help in locating an elderly Mississippi man who has been missing since Monday, January 2.

Sulphur Police officers found a car belong to Clifton Allie Nathanial Lowe, 75, of Jones County, Ms, near mile marker 19 along Interstate 10 in Sulphur on Thursday according to a release from the Sulphur Police Department.

Lowe is a white male with gray hair, blue eyes, is about 5' 8" tall and weighs about 183 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt and blue jeans according to police.

He was last seen driving a grey 2016 Nissan Versa that was found Thursday afternoon along Interstate 10.

Call the Sulphur Police Department at 337-527-4550 if you have seen or have any information about on the whereabouts of Lowe.

(© 2017 KBMT)