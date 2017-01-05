Sulphur police locate missing elderly Mississippi man in Lake Charles

Clifton Allie Nathaniel Lowe, 75, of Jones County, Mississippi

SULPHUR, LA - Suphur Police have announced that a 75 year-old Mississippi man who had been missing since Monday has been found safe in Lake Charles.

Louisiana and Mississippi police sought the public's help in locating Clifton Allie Nathanial Lowe, 75, of Jones County, Ms.

Sulphur Police officers found his car belong near mile marker 19 along Interstate 10 in Sulphur on Thursday according to a release from the Sulphur Police Department.

(© 2017 KBMT)