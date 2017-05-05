Sulphur man arrested after brandishing gun at driver in IH-10 road rage incident

Matthew Paul Savoie, 24, of Sulphur Photo/Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office

LAKE CHARLES - A Sulphur man driving along Interstate 10 east of Lake Charles was arrested after brandishing a handgun at another driver Friday morning in what state police described as a road rage incident.

Matthew Paul Savoie, 24, of Sulphur, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Detention Center according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.

Savoie's bail will not be set until Monday according to a jailer.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Friday morning Savoie was driving in the left lane of westbound Interstate 10 near Welch, La., when another driver approached his car from behind in the same lane according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.

Savoie hit his brakes and then moved into the other lane and when the cars were side by side Savoie and the other driver exchanged words and then Savoie pulled a handgun and brandished it at the other driver according to the release.

When state troopers pulled Savoie over east of Lake Charles he initially denied having a weapon but when they searched his car they found the handgun that matched the victim's description along with other weapons the release said.

If convicted Savoie could face up to a $10,000 fine and possibly up to 10 years in prison according to the release.

Louisiana state law requires motorists to keep right except to pass on controlled access multi-lane highways the release said.

