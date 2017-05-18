Students find gun on High Island school van

HIGH ISLAND - 12News has learned that High Island ISD trustees will have a meeting this Friday to discuss a gun found by students on a school van during a school trip.

The district’s business manager, Becky Strothers, confirmed to 12News that the gun was found on the van, but she could not say how the gun got on the van.

The agenda for the meeting says, “Consultation with legal counsel regarding legal issues pertaining to Board member / superintendent communication.”

Friday’s meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose building of the district located at 2113 6th Street.

