Students and parents speak out following first day of STAAR testing

BEAUMONT - 8th grade student, Makayla Gomez, left school on Tuesday with confidence after taking the math STAAR test.

“I wasn’t stressed about it because I thought I was prepared.” She said.

Her mother, Aleasha Armstrong tells 12News she taught her daughter to treat the standardized exam like any other test in class.

“I pretty much prepare my children every day. They have a routine with education and with homework so it’s not stressful.” Said Armstrong.

However, not all Beaumont students felt the same way about the first day of the STAAR test. West Brook High School student, Elvira Valdez, says she gets a little nervous before taking the exam.

“I sleep early because I gotta get that sleep so I won’t be tired.” Said the 10th grader.

Last year, a computer glitch erased students’ answers and some were even given the wrong test version but thanks to a 2015 bill, the exam is shorter this year allowing students to finish the test within a certain period of time.

“As a parent and educator, I know the stress that kids are under with these tests. It makes them have to sit still and be quiet for a long time.” Said Jennifer Rumsey.

Rumsey is a teacher at Orangefield High School. The mother of two filed a lawsuit in 2015 along with other parents, after she said the TEA did not comply to shorten the exam.

Rumsey believes the exam was shortened this year to comply with the law.

“In grades 5 and 8, the Student Success Initiative which is a law, says that if kids in those grades don’t pass math and reading, then they can potentially be retained because of their STAAR scores so there’s a whole lot of stress attached to these.” She said.

According to the spokesperson for BISD, no glitches or issues occurred on Tuesday during STAAR testing.

© 2017 KBMT-TV