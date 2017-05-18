Structure fire at Mayes Wood Flooring in Beaumont

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire at Mayes Wood Flooring, located at 2544 Calder Avenue at approximately 8:00p.m Thursday.

The Fire Department was forced to enter the building through the roof. The fire was located at the back of the business.

Smoke was pouring out of the top of the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

© 2017 KBMT-TV