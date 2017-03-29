Strong storms down trees, flood streets, dump rian, hail on Southeast Texas

A tree landed on top of a home in Ivanhoe. Photo/William Blanchette

BEAUMONT - Strong storms brought wind, rain, hail and a tornado to Southeast Texas Southeast Texas Wednesday afternoon.

Several inches of rain fell throughout the area as a cold front moved from west to east bringing the storm across the area.

Earlier reports of a tornado touching down in Tyler County now may turn out to be false though several trees in the county were downed and damaged at least one home.

More than 1000 Entergy customers in Tyler County lost power during the storm.

Reports of street flooding and downed trees also came in from the Beaumont and Port Arthur areas.

