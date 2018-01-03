Stranger makes warm gesture, leaves scarves fluttering in cold wind along Calder Avenue in Beaumont

BEAUMONT - A stranger made a heart warming and literally neck warming gesture Wednesday leaving at least 10 scarves hanging along Calder Avenue in Beaumont.

The scarves fluttered in the cold winds along a fifteen block stretch of Calder from Seventh Street to Willow Street in downtown Beaumont.

Some of the scarves appeared to have been hand-made while others appeared to be store-bought according to Cindy Lindsay who posted about the scarves on Facebook Wednesday.

Each scarf carried with it a simple tag reading "I am not lost. Take me if you need to stay warm and know someone cares about you."

