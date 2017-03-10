Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler

Love What Matters shared this amazing post about a stranger helping a father in need.

A woman standing in line at an airport witnessed a heart-broken father unable to buy his toddler a plane ticket. What she did next had the agent "talking about her goosebumps".

The story was posted on Facebook by Love What Matters, a site that collects real stories from real people with the motto "Love always wins".

According to the post, a father was checking in for a flight when the agent asked how old his daughter was. She had just turned two, so the agent asked for her ticket. "The man was confused, because he was under the impression he could ride for free," the post said. He had purchased the ticket before she turned two.

The witness describes an emotional scene. The father was hit with emotion and said he was unable to afford the $749 ticket on such short notice. He was hugging his daughter, and holding his head. He stepped aside to make phone calls, when a stranger approached him. They talked quietly.

A few moments later, the stranger walked up to the counter with the man and said she wanted to buy the ticket. "The agent kept talking about her goosebumps while the man hugged the woman and asked for her name to repay her. The woman just kept saying, 'Don't worry about it.'"

In the comments section of the post, several people say they know the woman. One woman says,"She is an inspiration every time I see her and is constantly giving freely."

