Storms down trees in Jasper County

JASPER - Several trees have been downed in Jasper County Monday morning as storms pass through Southeast Texas.

There are reports of trees down in Rayburn Country and crews are working to remove them off of Wingate between 255 and 1007 according to Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman.

There are also reports of trees down around Highway 96 at 1004 he said.

Newman told 12News that while residents had been calling to report tornadoes his deputies had reported seeing hail in the area but no tornadoes.

No trees have been reported on any homes he said.

12News has a crew headed to Jasper now.

