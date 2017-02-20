Storm downs several trees in Beaumont's North End damaging two homes

BEAUMONT - Storms moved through Beaumont Monday morning downing several trees in the North End including one that damaged two homes.

The Beaumont Fire Department responded before noon multiple 911 calls that a tree had fallen on a home in the 4400 block of General Dr according to Beaumont Fire Captain Jimmy Blanchard.

When firefighters arrived they determined that no one was home in one house and that no one was trapped in the other home according to Blanchard.

If the resident of one home had been home and in their living room a the time they would probably have been injured he said.

Entergy was called to the scene to disconnect power to the homes and the homeowners' insurance companies will be responsible for removing the tree.

At least two other trees fell on Magnolia Street as well but did not cause any damage according to Blanchard who said firefighters noticed the other downed trees on their way to the scene.

(© 2017 KBMT)