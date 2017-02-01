Stolen truck recovered, driver arrested after chase in Beaumont

A spokesperson for the Beaumont Police Department said a 19-year-old Beaumont man in a stolen truck was arrested late Tuesday after a short chase.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, an officer spotted a stolen car in the 4600 block of Harding. The driver sped off and drove to an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Helbig Road. The driver then jumped out and tried to run away.

Officers caught up to the man, identified as Derrick Cooks, 19. Cooks was placed under arrest and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

Cooks is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and resisting arrest/detention.

