Stolen items from 20 Southeast Texas homes, businesses found in Beaumont man's apartment

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man who police say is known for "fencing" stolen property was arrested after police found stolen items from 20 Southeast Texas homes and businesses at his apartment.





From the Beaumont Police Department...

Friday, February 10, 2017, Beaumont Police Burglary Detectives filed charges on Johnny Ray Martin.

A Jefferson County warrant was issued for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity with a bond of $100,000.

Martin is involved in drug dealing, prostitution and is a known “fence” for stolen property.

Detectives served a search warrant, January 12, 2017, at Martin’s one bedroom apartment located in the 4400 block of Phelan, Beaumont, Texas.

Detectives located and seized stolen property from more than 20 residences in Jefferson and Orange Counties and numerous businesses throughout Southeast Texas.

Jefferson County Deputies arrested Martin at his residence at 11:45 am, Monday, February 13, 2017 and transported him to Beaumont Police Department to speak with investigators.

