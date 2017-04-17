Stolen gun, marijuana sends Orange man to jail on Easter Sunday

PINEHURST - Police in Pinehurst arrested a 23 year-old Orange man on drug charges on Easter Sunday.

Dreshun Tyre Joseph was arrested and taken to the Orange County Correctional Facility Sunday morning on charges that included theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia according to a release from the Pinehurst Police Department.

Joseph faces up to two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted according to the release.

Pinehurst Police officer Kevin Norton pulled Joseph over for a traffic stop near East Martin Street and Strickland Drive just after 11 a.m. Sunday while working a criminal interdiction assignment the release said.

When Officer Norton conducted a probable cause search of the car Joseph was driving he located what was believed to be marijuana the release said.

When the vehicle was searched and inventoried after Joseph was arrested Norton found two handguns, one of which was reported stolen, and other contraband and cash.

The case is related to ongoing drug distribution cases being worked by the Pinehurst Police Department and Orange County Precinct 2 Constable David Cagle according to the release.

