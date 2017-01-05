PORT ARTHUR - A Port Arthur woman said the smell of sewer water is preventing her from living in her apartment after multiple backups from her and her neighbor's toilets on Saturday.

She said the backups and subsequent overflows were the result of heavy rain and, although her floors and carpets are dry, the smell continues to grow stronger.

She's upset management isn’t doing enough to fix the problem.

“Why wouldn't they let their tenants know they have a sewage problem ahead of time and not leave them in filth like this,” Tammie Dugas said.

She said a cleaning crew came several days after the incident but did little to help the problems.

In a statement the Port Arthur Housing Authority said they have already taken steps to fix the problem.

“The agency is doing everything possible to satisfy the tenant regarding the odor and carpet issue. We called out a professional company to extract the water and deodorize the immediate affected area. The tenant brought to the agency’s attention (today) that the water reached areas where there was heavy furniture. To further accommodate Ms. Dugas, the extraction company will be there tomorrow morning to clean additional areas as needed per tenant’s request. It is always our goal to provide safe, decent and sanitary housing to all residents.

Dugas cleaned the water that damaged some of her clothes and furniture Saturday when she first noticed the problem.

“It's already saturated through the padding, though the wall, the sheetrock and everything,” Dugas said.

Even long after the water has dried, the smell continues to linger and grow stronger by the day.

As a longstanding tenant Dugas is disappointed this is the second incident since 2015.

“They could have at least helped me move into another apartment,” Dugas said. “Help me move somewhere or offer me to stay in a room until they got this clear. But they aren't putting that at the top of their list apparently, huh?”



