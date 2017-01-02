Statewide texting and driving ban proposed for upcoming legislative session

BEAUMONT - For drivers like Kurt White, it's an easy decision to put his phone down while he's on the road. White is hopeful a statewide ban proposed in the upcoming legislative session will hit the brakes on distracted driving.

"I think it's a pretty good idea, I used to be a firefighter so I've seen a lot of accidents caused for things that shouldn't happen like texting and driving," White said.

Texting while driving remains a big problem. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, over 100,000 crashes occur on state roadways every year due to distracted driving.

First responders like Sergeant Stephanie Davis, a 20-year veteran, have seen the damage that distracted driving can cause.

"I can't even imagine that. Being devastating to a family to know that they lost someone because someone else was looking at a phone."

According to TXDOT, the only statewide punishment for texting while driving is a fine ranging from $200 to $500. State lawmakers want to increase that punishment for an action that could lead to severe consequences behind the wheel.

"These crashes that are related to distracted driving can be prevented, and it's a simple as that. Simple as putting that phone away," Sgt. Davis said.

Sounds simple, but White hopes that others can heed that warning.

"There are a lot of things that can be avoided and I believe texting and driving is one of them. If it's that important, pull over to the side of the road,” White said.

Over 90 Texas cities have passed ordinances banning texting while driving.

Across the state, texting while driving is only banned for all drivers in school zones, school bus drivers while minors are present, and for drivers under the age of 18. Rep. Tom Craddick will propose a statewide ban for the fourth time this upcoming legislative session which starts January 10.

