State: Mom on drugs, caused crash that killed her 10-year-old son

BEAUMONT - A woman has been indicted for the death of her 10-year-old son after driving a car under the influence of prescription drugs, and marijuana.

The crash occurred on May 16th on Irving at Lincoln Street in Beaumont. Beatricia Lewis was driving the vehicle when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Lewis’s son, 10-year-old Quincy Davis Jr was in the passenger seat and was not wearing a seat belt. Quincy Davis Jr was thrown forward and struck in the head on the inside of the support post on the vehicle.

Quincy was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital and then life-flighted to Memorial Hermann Children’s Hospital in Houston. He died the next day due to his injuries.

CPS requested drug testing be done on Beatricia Lewis which showed that she had prescription drugs, and marijuana in her system at the time of the wreck.

She is currently being held in the Jefferson County jail since July 24th. She is indicted for intoxication manslaughter, which is a second degree felony. She is being held on a 150,000 bond.

