Starbucks to close all Teavana stores as sales disappoint

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: People stand outside the newly opened Teavana "tea bar" on October 24, 2013 in New York City. Teavana, which Starbucks bought last year, was until recently a chain of nearly 300 shops that sold loose teas and other tea related items. The seattle based Starbucks company has opened the cafe which sells specialty tea based drinks, small dishes and pastries in a modern cafe-like setting. Starbucks has said that teas drinks were among the fastest-growing drinks at Starbucks cafes. Starbucks currently plans to open more Teavana tea bars in the near future. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2013 Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Starbucks plans to shutter all its Teavana stores as it seeks to improve its financial performance.



The company says it will close all 379 Teavana locations over the coming year. It acquired the mall-based stores in 2012. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson noted declining foot traffic at malls.



Starbucks also reported global sales growth of 4 percent at established locations, fueled by higher average spending per visit. But the frequency of customer visits was flat from a year ago. Sales at established location in its Asia unit rose just 1 percent.



For the quarter, Starbucks Corp. earned $691.6 million, or 47 cents per share. Excluding one-time items, it earned 55 cents per share, in line with Wall Street expectations. Total revenue was $5.66 billion, less than the $5.76 billion expected.

