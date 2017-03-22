Standoff leads to Normangee Police chief's arrest

NORMANGEE, Texas -- The Normangee, TX Police Chief, Charles Herford, was arrested early Wednesday morning after a standoff that lasted several hours. According to the Department of Public Safety, Herford is charged with evading with a motor vehicle, and deadly conduct.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Herford was arrested without anyone getting injured. The standoff started around 2:30 a.m.

The Normangee Independent School District posted on its Facebook page around 6:30 a.m. that it was canceling school for the day.

The sheriff's office couldn't provide more details about Herford's arrest, only saying it was an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

