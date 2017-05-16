Stabbing victim undergoes emergency surgery after altercation in Port Arthur

A stabbing victim is recovering after undergoing an emergency surgery after an altercation at the Louis Manor Apartment in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police were called to the apartment complex in the 1300 block of Joe Louis Ave., in reference to a stabbing victim around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a 31 year old female who was stabbed in the back by another female, but the suspect was not on scene when police arrived.

The victim was take to Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with serious injuries.

