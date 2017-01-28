Stabbing victim dropped off at Beaumont hospital dies from injuries

BEAUMONT - Investigators are asking anyone with information on an overnight stabbing death to call in tips.

Beaumont police say officers were called out to Baptist Hospital about the stabbing victim just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The victim had been dropped off in the ambulance area of the emergency room and was unresponsive.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators believe the homicide happened outside city limits and are working with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on the case.

To report information related to the case call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 409-835-8411 or Beaumont Police at: 409-832-1234





(© 2017 KBMT)