Stabbing reported on UT campus

AUSTIN - Medics are on scene near the Gregory Gymnasium on the University of Texas at Austin campus after reports that multiple people have been stabbed.
Austin-Travis County EMS said the stabbing happened at 1:46 p.m.
About 15 minutes later, ATCEMS said there are three victims, including one in critical condition.
KVUE has a crew on the way. This story will update as more information becomes available.
