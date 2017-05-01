KBMT
Stabbing reported on UT campus

KVUE 2:02 PM. CDT May 01, 2017

AUSTIN - Medics are on scene near the Gregory Gymnasium on the University of Texas at Austin campus after reports that multiple people have been stabbed. 

Austin-Travis County EMS said the stabbing happened at 1:46 p.m.

About 15 minutes later, ATCEMS said there are three victims, including one in critical condition.

KVUE has a crew on the way. This story will update as more information becomes available.

