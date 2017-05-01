Stabbing reported on UT campus

The_University_of_Texas_at_Austin_-_Littlefield_Fountain_and_Main_Building (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Medics are on scene near the Gregory Gymnasium on the University of Texas at Austin campus after reports that multiple people have been stabbed.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the stabbing happened at 1:46 p.m.

About 15 minutes later, ATCEMS said there are three victims, including one in critical condition.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

