Spring Break underway in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT - Wilson Vasquez normally spends his Sundays watching his son play soccer at Babe Zaharias park.

But instead of getting ready for school Monday the family is preparing for a special, spring break trip.

"I'm going into Galveston and will be staying for the week," Vasquez said.

Vasquez says the reward is for his kids doing well at Pietzch MacArthur elementary school.

The Beaumont dad says he's thankful to have a few days off that will be spent making memories with his kids.

"What I say is thank you Lord, and I work every day and I just want to make sure my kids got what they need"

The Vasquez family is ready to make this spring break the best vacation ever.

