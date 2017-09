A technical issue with Spectrum is preventing some cable customers from viewing KBMT and KJAC.

Spectrum's team assured 12 News' engineers that the issue was being fixed.

The 12 News team hopes to reach Spectrum customers again soon.

In the meantime, download the 12 News app or keep up with us on the website or Facebook to continue watching our newscasts.

© 2017 KBMT-TV