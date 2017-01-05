Speaker Paul Ryan announces plan to defund Planned Parenthood

As top GOP lawmakers in Congress continue to push to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) announced Thursday he plans to pull federal funding from Planned Parenthood.

The move comes as GOP lawmakers look to tie the repeal of the ACA to defunding Planned Parenthood, an organization that provides affordable healthcare to women.

Republicans have wanted to take federal dollars out of Planned Parenthood for years, but have been unsuccessful during the Obama administration.

Ryan told reporters legislation regarding Planned Parenthood will be in the House's repeal bill of the ACA.

"Women and men in this country won't let politicians like Paul Ryan and Mike Pence take us back decades," says Cecile Richard, President of Planned Parenthood, in a statement.

Richard says her organization is going to fight against Ryan and the incoming Trump administration's plan.

Advocacy groups supporting women's right to healthcare say repealing the ACA will require millions of women to pay more for healthcare, particularly contraception and cancer screenings, the AP reports.

Democrats are already working to block the measure.