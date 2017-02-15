Southeast Texas veterans to hold memorial for homeless Vietnam vet

BEAUMONT - A homeless Vietnam veteran who passed away in January will be honored at a memorial service in Beaumont on Thursday.

Ralph Jesters, 74, was found dead on January 22, 2017, and as his death was investigated it was discovered that he was a U.S. Army veteran who had served three tours in Vietnam according to a release from the Claybar Funeral Home.

Word spread among Southeast Texas veterans of the passing of the 'forgotten' veteran, who had no relatives in the area, and local veterans, supporters and veterans groups planned a memorial service for Jesters according to the release.

Judge Nancy Beaulieu will preside over the service at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, at Claybar Funeral Home at 1155 North Eleventh Street in Beaumont.

Several local veterans groups including the Southeast Texas Patriot Riders, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 292, and chapter 23-13 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will be participating in the service.

Members of the community are encouraged to attend the memorial.

