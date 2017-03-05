Southeast Texas Representative files bill to protect employees political views off work

(Photo: Castro, Esperanza, KBMT)

BEAUMONT - Representative James White, (R) District 19, is speaking out over a new law he proposed to the Texas Legislature last week.

The bill would allow employees across the state to engage in political activity outside of work without really getting in trouble or losing their position.

"We have this thing in our country called the First Amendment and that is the bedrock of a free society." said White.

The manager at Sertino's Cafe in Beaumont says if the new law passes, it be a great way for his staff to express their opinions more without any fear in and outside of work.

"You may not agree with everyone's opinions, but it opens people's ideas and it gets them to be more open to their opinions and ideas." said Mitch Hilton.

"It just ads one more aspect to employment and hiring protections." White said.

The Texas Legislature would have to hold a hearing for the bill to pass.

