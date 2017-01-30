Southeast Texas Muslim unhappy with President Trump's travel ban

BEAUMONT - Nada Hammad is an American citizen of Palestinian descent. She was born in New York and moved to Beaumont four years ago. She’s also lived in Jordan for 10 years. The Lamar University student says that does not change how some people have looked at her during her time in Beaumont.

"I used to wear a hijab, I'm an ex-hijabi. So I used to get a lot of, you know, backlash, from that. I would walk in a public place just at the mall or even here at Lamar and I would hear whispers and laughs and the word ‘terrorist,’ walking next to me, and I'm just literally walking to the library,” Hammad said.

Hammad doesn't let any preconceptions stop her from talking with people about being Muslim.

She believes that President Donald Trump's travel ban is not a step in the right direction for preventing terrorist attacks.

"It's not in the Constitution that you can ban a certain country or ban someone to come into the U.S.," Hammad said.

Some Islamic leaders feel that for now, the restrictions are fair. Imam Nidal Alsayyed who moved to Beaumont from Jordan educates Muslims around the country.

He tells 12News in a statement: “True Muslim-Americans should show their support to America by not objecting or becoming sensitive to President Trump's orders, which clearly pave the way for a safe America in the future... Muslim-Americans have so many conflicting and contradicting views when it comes to religion. Real Muslims work with their governments all around the world,” Alsayyed told us.

“This step will contribute to respect and understanding in what it takes to be a true Muslim-American. America is not for charity and business opportunities, it is a home for those who respect everyone,” Alsayyed stated.

For Hammad, simple steps like discussing the issues at hand can make great progress. She thinks both sides have to do their best to listen.

"When [people] do speak about it other people will hear it. You know, it's all about just creating conversation, so other people are going to be more aware that people are speaking up or people are talking and raising awareness about it," Hammad said.

12News reached out to the Islamic Society of Triplex in Beaumont for comment, but we have not heard back.

