Southeast Texas man gets 99 years, no parole for 'super aggravated' sexual assault of a child

BEAUMONT - A Southeast Texas man will most likely die in prison after being sentenced to prison for "super aggravated" sexual assault of a child.

Ramon Anthony Montoya, 31, was sentenced Friday morning to 99 years in prison without the possibility of parole for aggravated sexual assault of a child according to Jefferson County assistant distract attorney Tom Kelley.

Montoya was convicted by a Jefferson County jury on Thursday of the offense which occurred in November 2014 and involved a girl younger than six years-old according to Kelley.

Because the age of the victim was under 14 the offense is also known as "super aggravated" and the minimum time Montoya could have received was 25 years Kelley said.

“The jury spoke very loudly and clearly about what happens when you take the innocence of a child, that’s not something she’ll ever get back," Kelley told 12News.

"We are grateful for their service, it’s just as tough on a jury as it is on every else involved," he said.

The victim, who is now seven years-old, testified in the trial along with Detective Tiffany Sanders of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office who was the lead investigator on the case.

Brittany Garrison, who performed the sexual assault nurse exam on the girl, and Julie Prudhome of The Garth House also testified in the trial according to Kelley who prosecuted the case along with chief prosecutor Mike Laird.

