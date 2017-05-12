Southeast Texas man gets 40 years for attempted capital murder of deputies

Byron Bush Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

BEAMONT - A Southeast Texas man was sentenced by a Jefferson County to prison for shooting at sheriff's deputies in 2014.

From the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office...

State District Judge Larry Gist of the Drug Impact Court of Jefferson County today accepted a jury verdict and sentenced Byron E. Bush, 37, to forty (40) years in prison, announced Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham.

On May 22, 2014, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Officers Kolander and McLellan were investigating a home invasion robbery at Stonehearst Apartments in Beaumont, Texas.

While at the complex, Officers received information that Bush, a suspect in the case, had a gun and was headed to the complex looking for a witness.

Upon Bush’s arrival, Officers confronted Bush, who reached for his gun and immediately fled on foot.

Officers pursued Bush on foot. Bush turned and fired toward the apartment complex at the officers, who then returned fire.

Bush was hit and Officers were able to apprehend him. A handgun was recovered in Bush’s possession.

Bush was charged with Attempted Capital Murder. The twelve-person jury found Bush guilty of Attempted Murder.

Because of his prior convictions, Bush faced a first-degree felony punishment range of five to ninety-nine years or life in prison.

Judge Larry Gist sentenced Bush to 40 years.

Because Bush was on felony probation at the time he committed this offense, Judge Gist revoked his probation and sentenced him to the maximum time of 20 years.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Christopher Cadena and Robert Scott.

Cadena commented, “The defendant put people’s lives in danger when he chose to engage in this criminal behavior.

I commend the Jefferson County Sheriff’s officers in their professionalism and grace under extreme circumstances. We are pleased with the jury’s decision and the judge’s sentence .”

© 2017 KBMT-TV