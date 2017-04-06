Southeast Texas man gets 35 years, $10K fine for touching young girl in Port Arthur Academy store

BEAUMONT - A Southeast Texas man has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of inappropriately touching a young girl in a Port Arthur sporting goods store last year.

David Humphries was sentenced to 35 years in prison and fined $10,000 by a Jefferson County jury Thursday afternoon following two days of testimony in Jefferson County Criminal District Court.

He will be eligible for parole in 17 and a half years.

Humphries had faced 5 - 99 years or life in prison for the crime and still faces charges for touching another young girl on the same day.

The sentencing phase of the trial Thursday was emotional as witnesses, including the victim's mother, testified.

The mother of the victim said her daughter, who was six at the time of the incident, feels sick to her stomach and feels stress after being touched by Humphries.

“I don’t let her out of sight anywhere she goes now," she testified.

“I love people but this year I've felt a lot of hate towards this man who stole my child’s innocence," she said.

Humphries also took the stand telling the jury he had been living behind the Academy store for a few weeks.

He is originally from North Carolina and said he had gone into the sporting goods store in Port Arthur to steal some shoes and shirts.

Prosecutor Kim Pipkin brought up his previous criminal history mentioning that he had been charged with burglarizing a building and a home as well as indecent exposure and DUI.

When Pipkin asked about his previous indecent exposure charge Humphries said he had been struggling with alcoholism and was urinating in a store.

While on the stand Humphries told jury members he had a lot of good runs in his life but is not perfect.

Humphries said he has felt “haunted” ever since the incident.

When defense attorney Thomas Burbank asked if he was sorry Humphries said “I’m not satisfied, I’m not happy with myself, I feel terrible.”

In her closing statements Pipkin said Humphries was making excuses for his crime and won’t admit to wrongdoing.

“This is forever with the little girls, make this punishment forever for him,” she told the jury.

