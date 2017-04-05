Southeast Texas man found guilty of inappropriately touching young girl in Academy

BEAUMONT - A Southeast Texas man has been found guilty of inappropriately touching a young girl in a Port Arthur sporting goods store last year.

David Humphries was found guilty by a Jefferson County jury Wednesday afternoon following two days of testimony.

He will be sentenced by the jury on Thursday and could face 5 - 99 years or life in prison.

Humphries originally faced two counts of indecency with a child after allegedly touching two girls who were both under 10 at the Academy in Port Arthur in February of 2016. He is also facing charges of indecent exposure for allegedly masturbating in front of a store employee.

He still faces a trial on the other charges.

The mother of one of the victims attempted to stop Humphries as he was leaving and another man tackled him and held him for police.

The first witness on the stand Wednesday was former Port Arthur Police detective, Keith May, who testified about his interview with Humphries after he allegedly touched a seven year-old girl.

Assistant District Attorney Kim Pipkin showed video of the confession in which Humphries said the girl was walking towards him and was about to bump into him and fall when he reached his hand out to stop her and touched her stomach.

May testified that he did not believe Humphries statement was consistent with store surveillance video from the incident saying that in the video it appears that Humphries was following the young girl.

On cross examination defense attorney, Thomas Burbank, asked May if it was possible that Humphries and the victim crossed paths out of the view of the video camera to which he responded, yes.

