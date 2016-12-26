Southeast Texas man accused of tying puppy to truck, dragging it on road

A Galveston County deputies arrested a man who allegedly tied a puppy to his truck, then dragged it down the road.

Investigators say a concerned citizen reported the crime on Nov. 4, but it took until Dec. 26 for deputies to track down the suspected driver, Raymond Roy Hall of Sante Fe, Texas. He's charged with cruelty to non-lifestock animal: torture and is being held on $20,000 bond.

Deputies say the puppy survived and is being cared for by Galveston County Animal Control.

