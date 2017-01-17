Southeast Texas high school students will attend presidential inauguration

HAMSHIRE - Hamshire-Fannett High School students will be in Washington, D.C. on Friday to watch President-elect Donald Trump officially take office.

9th grader Calee Carter is one of the 27 students that will be attending one of the biggest ceremonies in the country. "Experiencing seeing someone get inaugurated like that, its a big deal." she said.

Her mother, Principal Janna Carter, says its tradition for the Longhorns to attend presidential inaugurations.

Trump's inauguration will be the 5th for Hamshire-Fannett high school. "I think its a once in a lifetime opportunity that myself as well as everyone else that gets to go no matter who is president." said Carter.

Carter tells 12News students and parents start saving up for the trip two years in advance. Four staff members and six parents will also be going on the historic trip.

Students will also be touring different museums and getting a taste of our nation's capital. "I'm excited to go and just see our nation's history." said Faith Guerrero.

"I'm definitely looking forward to the inauguration ball we are going to because we get to dress up fancy and meet new people." said Chloe Raczkovi.

The Longhorns will be flying out from Houston on Wednesday morning and return Sunday.

