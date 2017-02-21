Southeast Texans with unusual hobbies featured on Daybreak

This week we're going to feature five different hobbies that most people don't sit around and chat about on the daily.

Monday's hobby is penny smashing. Lance Edwards will introduce you to a 23-year old man named Kevin McGee who has more than 1,940 coins smashed from Penny Press machines across the country.

Tuesday we'll meet a couple who has been staining glass and selling it for more than 13 years. Anyone can stain glass, but very few people take the time to detail and create beautiful crafts to sell at art shows and trade days around the area routinely.

Wednesday is all about the Society for Creative Anachronism. We'll meet a man who goes by Jerrick and all of his friends who prepare to protect their kingdom through combat also known as live action role play.

Thursday we'll take you behind the pins of a bowling enthusiast who has dozens of bowling pins to her name.

Friday we'll introduce you to the only certified bunny rescuer in the state of Texas.

