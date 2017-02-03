BEAUMONT - The U.S. State Department reports that around 60,000 visas have been revoked in the week since President Donald Trump's order restricting access to citizens of 7 Muslim- majority nations.

With tensions flaring over the executive order, Southeast Texans gathered Friday night to support all immigrants.

In song and prayer, dozens gathering at the Event Centre on Crockett Street in downtown Beaumont, huddling together on a chilly Friday night while holding flickering flames between their hands.

"Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here," chanted two young girls participating in the vigil.

"That makes me proud as a parent to hear because those are the values I want to instill in them," said their mother, Tiffany Perkinz.

The vigil was called to show unity and solidarity with immigrants in a time of tension worldwide.

In a statement, President Trump described his executive order to restrict travel to the U.S. for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries as a decision in the best interest of national security.

"This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe."

Perkinz says she would rather see inclusion, than a ban.

"We shouldn't be driven by fear, we should not let fear get in the way of our goodness," said Perkinz. "When we're a country that has more than we need, we don't build a wall, we build a bigger table."

Meanwhile, Southeast Texans in religious leadership positions are also reaching out a hand of fellowship to those of differing faiths.

Members of the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont joined Muslims at the Islamic Society of Triplex for a weekly prayer service.

"When there is so much tension on immigration, [we want] to show that communities such as here in Beaumont, Southeast Texas, are in solidarity with one another," said Bishop Curtis Guillory.

The gesture was accepted with a smile.

"This is a very important moment," said Fahmee Al-Uqday with the Islamic Society of Triplex. "[That] the Bishop can join us on this special day which is our special day."

The Beaumont vigil was put on by Golden Triangle Indivisible to "define the Golden Triangle as an inclusive community that welcomes those of all backgrounds and faiths."

