Southeast Texans share their favorite watch party hot spots for the big game

BEAUMONT - Super Bowl is the most watched game of the year. On Sunday, it was a packed house at Buffalo Wild Wings in Beaumont for the big game.

Many skipped the house parties to watch the Super Bowl out and about. "Its just me and my wife and we save a lot of money this way." said David Jauregui.

The couple decided to watch the football game differently this year. "We usually do the BBQ thing at the house so its the first time we come out and see if we like it at a restaurant." Jauregui said.

About 12.4 million people plan to go to a nearby bar or restaurant to watch the Super Bowl, according to the National Retail Federation.

"I think I prefer a restaurant. I guess you don't have to do any of the work so I still get everything you would get at a party but you don't have to worry about cleaning up." said Tracy Seabold.

Americans are also expected to spend 14.1 billion in total for Super Bowl LI.

