Southeast Texans remain cautious during holiday travels

BEAUMONT - Many families are returning and leaving Southeast Texas during the busy holiday season.

At the Jack Brooks Regional Airport is where Melinda Garner reunited with her parents. Garner currently lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, but was born in Beaumont and raised in Vidor.

Garner felt happy to return to her hometown with her kids and she says returning to Southeast Texas was a smooth ride.

"We flew American Airlines and coming into Beaumont from Fort Worth, but that's a huge airport so you have to pretty much scoot to get to the smaller airplane but it was pretty smooth," Garner said.

Garner is one of many people traveling by air and land for this holiday weekend.

Tammy Banks is driving to meet her family in Baton Rouge. She feels that construction in areas like Eastex Freeway have improved in regards to traffic.

She says that she still plans to remain cautious on the road.

"Everybody needs to be safe, it's bumper to bumper, you know, we got so much construction going on now," Banks said.

Before you hit the road, you can check out www.drivetexas.org which provides live updates on construction and road closures.

Banks feels relieved that these travel tools are available to her.

"Drive not just for yourself, but drive for other people as well because we want everyone to have safe travels wherever they're going and to have a merry Christmas."

The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing patrols today through December 26.

For more information on DPS travel tips, click here.

For other travel tips from the Travel Security Administration, click here.

