Southeast Texans prepare for wintry weather

BEAUMONT - Bobbi Pesson did not hesitate to buy faucet covers at M&D Supply in Lumberton. As soon as she heard a cold snap was heading towards our area she decided to prepare.

"I'm getting supplies because my grandson called me and he is plumbing my faucet so I came to get caps for my faucets." said Pesson.

Heaters of all shapes and sizes flying off the shelves. Customers also buying "plankets" to protect their plants and getting pipe insulations.

"We are always prepared for anything to happen. We have had a lot of customers in the past couples of freezes we have had." said Meghan Robin with M&D Supply.

For those hitting the road this weekend, the Texas Department of Transportation is ready for any whether conditions that may affect your travels.

"We are prepared for anything. We do monitor the weather. We are talking to the National Weather Service on a daily basis so our crews are always watching for any type of weather." said Sarah Dupre with TXDOT.

Last but not least, don't forget your pets. Make sure your four legged friend stays safe and warm inside your home during the dropping temperatures.

