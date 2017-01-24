Southeast Texans hopeful Keystone Pipeline will create jobs for locals

NEDERLAND - Jesse Ray, who graduated from Kountze High School in 2012 started attending pipefitting school at the Pipefitters Local Union No. 211 a year ago. He's happy with Trump's decision and feels that it'll put people like him back to work in the industry.

Ray is excited that workers in his field may soon have jobs working on an extension to the Keystone XL Pipeline thanks to president trump's executive order.

"In my mind, I agree with it, I think it's a good thing and if he continues on the path that he is on now, he's going to put all of us back to work in no time," Ray said.

Not everyone was happy with Trump's decision. Facebook users commented on posts and cited environmental issues with the pipeline.

For those like Steven Parker, who's had over 30 years of experience working on pipelines, he's hopeful that today's announcement will push others into a field he says has been rewarding to him and his family.

"I hope that it will bring more people into here for an apprenticeship, it'll bring more people to be evaluated, see if they come in as a journeyman status, that's our hope because we definitely want the work," Parker said.

Ray hopes he and others will get that work in the future.

"Anything in the welding industry that can be advanced to put me and my brothers back to work so we can do what we want to do is fine with me," Ray said.

We reached out to the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce for an estimate on local jobs that could be created but we have not heard back yet.

Nationally, they are estimating 42,000 jobs from work on the Keystone XL Pipeline.

