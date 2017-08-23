Southeast Texans gather sandbags to prepare for Tropical Depression Harvey

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Southeast Texans are picking up sandbags at county offices to prepare for the possibility of heavy rain and flooding from Tropical Depression Harvey.

David Jeannotte said he plans on gathering several sandbags ahead of time because he is disabled and it takes him longer to prepare.





“You have to make a barrier in front of the house here so that the water can’t come from here and go back down,” said Jeannotte.

Jeanotte is a disabled veteran who suffers from back problems and has difficulty walking. He explains it worries him that Tropical Depression Harvey could bring 10 inches of rain to the area.

“That could destroy my home,” said Jeanotte.

About three weeks ago, three and a half inches of water flooded underneath his home after a storm which caused significant damage.

“The whole length of the house here, this all has to be replaced from the moisture coming up,” said Jeanotte.

He plans on stopping by Jefferson County Precinct one or two offices which offer sandbags to residents.

Residents are limited to picking up 20 bags at each Precinct.

Several people stopped by Precinct two in Nederland to fill up sand bags to take home.

Kevin Pikor said he is bringing sand bags back to work so he can make a barrier around the business.

"If you are not, you are going to be mad scrambling to go try to get it done last minute and things don’t seem to get done properly last minute,"said Pikor.

Precinct two County Commissioner Brent Weaver emphasizes his precinct is working with the city of Groves, Nederland and Port Neches to figure out the best way to provide as many sand bags as possible.





Weaver said he wants to focus on residents in the rural areas within the precinct and suggests people who live inside the city limits to call the city to see if they are providing resources.

Nederland will be providing sandbags at the Nederland Service Center at 515 Hardy Avenue at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Crystal Holmes with Jefferson County Sheriff's department said residents with disabilities who want to plan ahead for the possibility of an evacuation can call 2-1-1.

© 2017 KBMT-TV