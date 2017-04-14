Southeast Texans celebrate Good Friday

PORT ARTHUR - The procession of the Cross is a tradition at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Hundreds gathered to watch the procession.

For Irene Lopez, she has been with the church since she was baptized. She loves being able to serve God at this church.

"This is a time that, on Good Friday, we pray for one another and for the world, and even on Easter Sunday we offer them up to God," Lopez said.

Father Urbano Saenz Ramirez has led the church for nine years. He believes it's important that whether you're close to God or far away from Him, maintaining a connection with God can lead to a better life.

We have to adjust our lives to the model of our life which is Jesus, and sometimes making that adjustment in our lives is difficult," Saenz said.

Lopez’s prayers right now are focused on the world finding peace.

"Jesus wants us to love one another, and as long as we don't love one another there will never be peace and it has to start with us," Lopez said.

She thinks that Southeast Texas is already on the right track.

The church is holding three services on Easter Sunday. A Spanish only mass will be held at 8 a.m., an English-only mass will be held at 11 a.m. and a bilingual mass will be held at 5 p.m.

© 2017 KBMT-TV