Southeast Texan, Big 12 referee trending on social media as #MuscleRef

KBMT 12:05 PM. CST January 10, 2017

Tonight's game is being officiated by a Big 12 crew led by Nederland native, Mauriceville resident Mike Defee.

You might remember Defee and his son were working together at one of Lamar's preseason scrimmages earlier this year.

It's the first time Mike is wearing the white hat in a national title game. He has served as a back judge and an alternate in previous championship games.

Defee has been trending all over social media today with the hashtag #MuscleRef.

Here's some of our faves...

 
